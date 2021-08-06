New state law adhering to CDC guidelines causes local schools to rethink masks in class

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With the start of school just weeks away and with millions of kids under 12 like kindergartener Jamari, 5, who are still not eligible for the vaccine, some parents concerned about the Delta variant believe masking up in class is the way to go.

“They did it last year; they should do it again this year,” said Jamari’s mother, Chiquita Thorne of Norfolk.

Norfolk Public Schools parent Shalonda Riddick agreed.

“I don’t mind the mask, but I prefer a shield better,” Riddick said. “I mean mask, shield, whatever - I’m fine with that.”

The issue over masks is sparking a renewed debate after Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-Va.) COVID-19 briefing Thursday. He mentioned a new law requiring public schools to follow CDC guidelines, which recently reversed its stance on masks in classrooms recommending everyone wear them regardless of vaccination status.

Northam said the law is meant to keep people safe, but he stopped short of enforcing mandatory mask wearing.

“It's the law of the land, and we expect our school districts throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia to follow the law,” said Northam.

School boards including Chesapeake and York County that recently voted to make masks optional are now saying they’ll have to rethink their decision.

“It would require a school board vote for it to be changed or overturned,” said York County School Board Chairman Brett Higginbotham. “Currently, the deputy county attorney is reviewing the governor's announcement, and she will provide counsel to the board which would determine our next steps.”

The issue continues to cause division.

“Masks are an overreaction that we can stand up against,” said one York County parent at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Sincere Wright, a 10th grade student with Norfolk Public Schools, does not want to wear a mask this school year.

“I don’t feel like wearing a mask all day,” Wright said. “I need to breathe.”

Chiquita Thorne disagreed.

“I think they should wear them,” she said. “The better, the safer.”

If schools don’t comply with CDC guidance, a spokeswoman for the governor said, "It's a state law, so it could put them in legal jeopardy."

