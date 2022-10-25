Chesapeake schools on high alert after more threats Tuesday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Schools in Chesapeake were put on high alert again Tuesday morning after another round of anonymous threats at four different high schools.

Deep Creek, Western Branch, Oscar Smith and Indian Rivers high schools all reported threats. The schools are working with local and state police as well as the FBI to investigate the calls.

Police said the threats were not credible, however, the schools will take action against any threats of violence.

Anyone with information about the people who might be behind these threats is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This comes after multiple schools across Hampton Roads received threats on Monday.

