Chesapeake senior expo returns after three years

CHESAPEAKE, Va - A big event for Chesapeake seniors is making its return after three years.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Senior Support Services Seminar is scheduled for August 23-24. It's the largest event of its kind in the area, according to sheriff's office.

Dozens of vendors are expected to attend the expo, which will have food and entertainment in addition to a number of free services for seniors — including health screenings from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, free senior IDs and information on how to save money on Dominion Energy bills.

The sheriff's office is giving 1,800 tickets away on Wednesday, July 20 from 8 a.m.-noon, but the giveaway process will be different this year, News 3 is told.

Seniors will be asked to line up in their cars outside the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office administration building at 401 Albemarle Dr. for easy distribution. Tickets are first come, first served.

