Chesapeake Sheriff's deputies run for Special Olympics VA

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - More than 50 Chesapeake Sheriff's deputies and trainees laced up their running shoes for a great cause on Thursday.

The sheriff's office held its annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia, running from Chesapeake City Park to City Hall.

The four-mile, roughly 45-minute run began shortly after 7 a.m. It was a return to tradition after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual in 2020.

Major Chris Pascal tells News 3 the sheriff's office decided to hold an in-person event just last week. Participants had to quickly raise money to join in.

"The run was really good, (I) gave a lot of cadences, (I) ran out of breath, but it was all for a good cause. I want to thank an academy staff for letting us know we could participate in this great event," said Dep. Parker Layden, a Chesapeake Sheriff's Office recruit who joined in January.

According to Special Olympics Virginia, this year's Torch Run in Chesapeake raised $4,800.