Chesapeake Sheriff's office brings awareness to bullying through magic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Monday, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office added a little hocus pocus to G.A. Treakle Elementary School student's lesson plan to bring awareness to bullying.

Since 2012, Undersheriff David Rosado has been hosting magic shows in schools, but he's been practicing the hobby since 1984. Rosado said the shows are not just entertaining for children, but also educating.

"When we first started we had an event called 'Be A Buddy Not A Bully,' that's transformed into 'Be A Hero Not A Zero,'" said Rosado. "Since we started I've been in front of at least 35,000 students."

Rosado said he's relaying an important message that heroism comes from helping others— a good lesson for children to learn in situations where someone is being bullied.

Felicia Frazier, the principal of G.A Treakle Elementary, says anti-bullying is a subject the school tries to teach.

"I think bullying damages a child's self-esteem, and I think it decreases their ability to think and interact with other students," says Frazier.

Frazier said morning meetings and assemblies like the magic show help the school stay on top of any incidents. Recently, the school made a new method of reporting bullying available to students.

"This year we do have our 'hornet line,' where students can contact our guidance counselors if they need someone to speak with," said Frazier.

As a magician, Undersheriff Rosado can't reveal his tricks, but he shows students that there is real magic in making a difference.

"If you see someone that needs a helping hand, needs a smile, or someone who is lonely and/or being bullied, you don't need to be confrontational," said Undersheriff Rosado.

On Monday, G.A. Treakle Elementary School received a plaque from the sheriff's office for being a school with no tolerance for bullying.