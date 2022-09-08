Chesapeake Sheriff's Office trains to win 14th straight Plane Pull title

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Title #14 is in sight!

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is once again training for the Dulles Plane Pull, an annual competition in support of Special Olympics Virginia, where teams have to pull a FedEx airbus jetliner a distance of 12 feet.

The team that accomplishes the feat in the least amount of time, wins.

Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan's crew has won it 13 straight times and competes for number 14 on Saturday, September 17.

"The number one goal we want to do is raise money," said Lt. Col. Chris Pascal, who leads the Chesapeake team. "But since we've become competitive in this, we've recruited the best people in the department. We've recruited three from the police department."

And they've found a proven way to train.

In the weeks leading up to the competition, the Chesapeake Fire Department hosts the Sheriff's deputies and gives them a 77,000-pound ladder truck to pull. It's the heaviest in the department's fleet.

"We're just excited to be in a support capacity and make this happen for these guys," said Capt. Steven Bradley.

But, once again, the most important part is raising money and the Chesapeake Sheriff's Department is among the tops in that too, raising $13,000 as of this week — the second highest for a team in Virginia.

It's also the most Chesapeake has raised...ever. And there's still over a week to fundraise.

Click HERE for more information about the Dulles Plane Pull.