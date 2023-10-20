Chesapeake skater glides through Hampton with Disney on Ice

HAMPTON, Va. — Lots of kids want to become professional athletes when they grow up, but that's often a challenging career path. After years of hard work, one man from Chesapeake is making his dreams come true as a professional figure skater. He's on tour with Disney on Ice. And he's joining the Hampton Roads legacy of professional skaters that's inspiring the next generation.

John Stuart of Chesapeake is one of the elite group of skaters that rehearse hundreds of hours and perform across the world.

"I've been with Disney on Ice for seven years, but it's the first year I've gotten to play home," said Stuart. "I've gotten close. I played Richmond my first year, and we have played D.C. a couple of times."

He started skating when he was 12 after watching a VHS recording of the 2001 World Figure Skating Championships. He began touring after completing his competitive skating career and completing college at William and Mary.

His time with Disney on Ice is special because he's joined a handful of other Hampton Roads athletes who've skated professionally.

"It's been really cool to learn from them and to be able to perform that for others and also be able to pass that on as a coach as well," said Stuart. "I remember there was a break when I came back from tour and I wanted to work on some tricks for the show, and there was another coach here who is an amazing skater and toured with Disney. So I asked him to help me out with my butterfly and my Russian split and things like that."

Some past professional skaters still grace the ice as coaches at area rinks, including coaches Luis Lovett and Kelsey Blake.

"I think coming from a competitive background the major difference was you're really starting to skate for other people and not for yourself," said Luis Lovett, coach, former professional skater of Walt Disney's World On Ice 'Time Machine'.

Luis toured in the 90s when the show was called Walt Disney's World On Ice.

"When I skated with World on Ice it was a little bit different, only because we didn't have the story lines that you have with Disney on Ice now. We skated as ourselves," said Lovett. He started skating when he was three after his cousin took him ice skating at the Hampton Coliseum.

He says skating for an ice show wasn't always his plan, but fell into place after success in the competitive skating world.

Kelsey performed more recently, starting in 2016 and wrapping up in 2020.

"I went right out of high school and got to experience being independent and traveling and having such ownership over the sport I spent my entire life working on," said Kelsey Blake, former Disney on Ice performer with 'Dare to Dream.' She started skating at age four. She said she grew up in Hampton Road rinks with a goal in mind to perform in shows.

And while being in a different city anywhere in the world from week to week was hectic, touring was something they said they'd never forget.

While Stuart, Blake, Lovett and each of the performers are used to the eyes of a crowd, they also serve as role models to the next generation of Tidewater skaters.

Young skaters with the Tidewater Figure Skating Club said there's a big benefit to watching those who came before:

"That I can learn new stuff," said seven-year-old Audrey, Tidewater Figure Skating Club skater.

Regardless of whether auditioning for a professional show is the goal, Tidewater skaters said they're learning life-long skills.

"I've developed a lot of patience and time management," said Olivia Ferguson, skater with Tidewater Figure Skating Club. "And you learn to create bonds with people."

And the sport's seen growth in the area.

"Especially if there's an Olympic year the numbers are going up. But during the ice shows, the skaters want to be those skaters one day, so there's an influx and interest," said Joelle Stephens, Learn to Skate coordinator at Tidewater Figure Skating Club.

"And it's important for skaters to have someone to look up to on the ice," Stephens said. "The way that we handle ourselves on the ice... whether we have a bad day on the ice, we don't want to show that to the others. You always want to get up if you've fallen. We're just teaching that lesson to them to keep going and strive for your goals and achieve them."

"It's really exciting to see what they might do," added Blake.

Skaters and coaches said they're looking forward to cheering on one of their own this week.

Stuart's performing now with the newest Disney on Ice show produced by Feld Entertainment: Magic in the Stars.

"There's a backflip happening at some point in the show," said Stuart. "So keep your eyes peeled for that. There's something for everyone."

Magic in the Stars features the most Disney characters in one show including Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, Mirabel, Woody and Buzz, Tiana, and Moana. It's also the on-ice debut of Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon.

The show's at the Hampton Coliseum from Oct. 19-22.