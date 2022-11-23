Chesapeake Strong: How you can help victims' families of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After tragedy struck at Chesapeake Walmart, News 3 is providing a way to help victims and their families.

Tuesday night, a gunman opened fire at the Walmart, killing seven people.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police Chief confirmed the shooter, who he said was an employee at the Walmart, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now at News 3 we have a way for the community to help through donations. Our new campaign is an initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the victims and their families in the Chesapeake Walmart Shooting and are tax deductible.

People can donate directly to their families by texting 'Chesapeake' to 50155. That will send them a link to fill out and donate. Or click here.

