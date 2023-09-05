Chesapeake students welcomed back by new school resource officers

CHESAPEAKE, Va — On Monday, new school resources officers from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office were stationed at the elementary schools in Chesapeake.

The school district says these new additions will help students, faculty and staff feel safer throughout the school year.

Betsy Beaman said seeing acts of violence in schools nationally and locally would keep her up some nights.

"It saddens us that we do send our kids to school during this time when violence is happening in our schools. Our students, our staff, our community's safety absolutely has to come first," said Beaman.

Mike Lamonea, a parent and member of the Chesapeake School Board, said the middle and high schools have school resource officers through the Chesapeake Police Department. However, there was a need for some at the elementary school level. Lamonea said adding more officers would've taken needed law enforcement off the streets, which is why the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office was asked to help.

"The sheriff's office didn't have those issues. The deputies have a lot of the same training as the police officers," explained Lamonea.

Sheriff David Rosado said the elementary schools are in good hands with the new SROs, equipped with the right training and compassion.

"All of the SRO deputies were picked because they have a love of children," added Rosado. "They love interacting with them. Most of them have mentored, coached, and been a part of kids throughout the time they have been with the sheriff's office."

Deputy SRO Porsche Granum, who started this morning at Treakle Elementary School, said she can't think of a better way to serve and protect her community.

"It's also important for students to see a law enforcement officer as someone positive that they can trust," explained Granum.