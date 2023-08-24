Chesapeake teachers tour students' neighborhoods ahead of first school day

CHESAPEAKE, Va — Teachers have a very important job. Not only are they shaping the minds of our nations youngest, but they also have a job of being positive influences in their student's lives.

On Thursday, some Chesapeake schools set their new teachers up for success in the classroom by taking them on a ride along in their students' neighborhoods.

Principal Elizabeth Coker of Truitt Intermediate School says the tour aimed to help enhance the relationship between teachers and their students, which can positively affect a child's behavior and their desire to learn.

"When teachers can build relationships with the kids, the kids trust them so they might actually talk to them tell them something that we would never find out about," said Coker. "If there is a good relationship with an adult in the building, than we can get ahead of things before they ever walk in the building."

Thursday afternoon, Principal Coker drove a route showcasing the homes, apartments and condos of their kids.

"This helps us understand them," adds Coker. "It's the basis of building that relationship for their social, emotional side of learning which ultimately helps them learn better as well."

Coker said fulfilling basic emotional and physical needs can create success for a student and makes it easier for them to approach academics.

Emilie Van Bourgondien is a new fifth grade teacher at Truitt Intermediate School. She says the tour through the neighborhoods was eye opening and an experience she is grateful to have received.

"I think its really helpful to understand what their backgrounds are like," said Van Bourgondien. "Building a good relationship with our kids allows us to be a positive influence they can turn to if something is ever bothering them at home or at school."

After the tour, the teachers were given a hand themselves and taken to a school supply store at Deep Creek Middle School. There they got what they needed for their classroom free of charge.

