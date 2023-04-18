Chesapeake Walmart to reopen Wednesday after being closed since November mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Nearly five months after a manager shot and killed six associates at Walmart in the Greenbrier area, the store is poised to reopen.

A ceremony will be held outside the store at 1521 Sam's Circle on Wednesday at 9:00 am. It is open to the public. The store will officially open at 10:00 am.

The director for economic development for the City of Chesapeake talked to News 3 about the importance of moving forward.

“Retail is a very important part of Chesapeake’s economy, and Walmart is one of the largest anchors of this retail district that we call Greenbrier,” said Steven Wright. “So, having them reopening is an exciting time for us, but more importantly, we really hope that the reopening is an important step in the healing process that our community has been going through.”

Some businesses at neighboring Walmart Way Crossing were surprised to hear about plans to reopen this week.

“It’s a touchy situation. For families, it’s bittersweet,” commented Takisha Stieff.

She added, “I’m actually in shock. I thought it would be a little bit longer. But the good thing about it is families will have their jobs back.”

A representative for Walmart said the supercenter will employ approximately 300 people.

Stay with News 3 for more updates including team coverage of the opening.