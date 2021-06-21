Chesapeake's 'Mayor's Cup Blood Drive' to offer cash, gift card giveaways plus lunch to all donors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake's Sheriff's Office is hosting a blood drive this Wednesday that will give all donors coupons for local businesses and restaurants.

They say the blood drive is a part of a friendly competition between the seven cities to see who can donate the most blood. Norfolk held their blood drive Monday, also offering incentives to donors.

Chesapeake's “Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive” is a competition aimed to help fulfill the increased need for blood donations during the summer months after The American Red Cross reported a severe blood shortage.

The blood drive will take place on Wednesday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 Albemarle Drive.

Organizers say all donors will receive lunch and snacks donated by local restaurants and businesses.

Each donor will also receive coupons and gift certificates for Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, Dula’s Fish on the Fly food truck, Big Ugly Brewing, Auto Bell Car Wash, and more. There will also be cash and gift card giveaways every hour.

To make an appointment by phone, call Debbie Schultz at (757) 382-1548 or email dschultz@cityofchesapeke.net.