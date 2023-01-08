Chicho's at the Ocean front collects Christmas trees to help combat erosion

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. — Chicho's Pizza located in Virginia Beach hosted its annual Christmas Tree Drive on Saturday.

This year marks the 6th year of Chicho's hosting the drive to help combat erosion in the Outer Bank beaches and help repair the dunes.

The partnership is with Better Beaches OBX, and once the trees are collected and dropped off at the site, they convert the trees into sand fences to help rebuild the dunes.

Matt Potter, Operating Partner of Chicho's on 29th street tells News 3 that donating the trees to the Outer banks is helping to improve the environment.

"It is good for the environment, especially in the Outer Banks where we get hit with a lot of storms does help rebuild those dunes as you can see highway 12 got pretty much wiped away from the last storm that we got down there, said Potter."

Chicho's also gave out coupons to everyone who donated a tree in which they can redeem a large cheese pizza for $7.99

