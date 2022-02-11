Chicken wing prices fly higher ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Super Bowl has long been one of the most popular sporting events, if not for the actual game than for the commercials and food.

Across the United States, people and restaurants are preparing for the big game including the staff at Wild Wing Cafe in Chesapeake.

"Super Bowl Sunday is all hands on deck, everybody that's employed here works that day," said owner, Ray Roenker.

The biggest night in football calls for big appetites. The most popular foods to snack on during the big game include chicken wings, nachos, pizza and hamburgers. Wild Wing Cafe has those options and more.

As the players take their positions on the field, the staff at Wild Wing Cafe will take their positions in the restaurant.

Roenker said this will be their 16th Super Bowl but it comes, again, during a difficult time. He said like most eateries and grocery stories, they were having trouble getting chicken wings because of production problems and the physical distribution of the chicken. On top of that, he blames inflation.

"It's just literally the problem of supply right now is the cost, while we're looking at our cost, are running about 70% higher than they were at the Super Bowl last year and we barely touched the price of our wings," said Roenker.

He said despite their costs rising significantly they only raised prices for customers about a dollar.

Other local restaurants have reported paying three times as more for his drumsticks than last year, which often equates to about $1,200 extra each week.

In a statement to News 3, Perdue Farms said:

Like all industries right now, we are facing a number of challenges due to the global pandemic. We are processing more chickens than pre-pandemic levels and are not experiencing a chicken shortage, but rather facing constraints across our supply chain, such as labor and logistics challenges, and even weather events. Simply put, there is enough chicken, but it might not always be exactly where it is needed at the exact moment it is needed.

As consumers prepare for the end of football season, some could notice a limited supply of wings that require more steps in production, such as wings trimmed to wingettes (also known as flats) and drumettes. We recommend trying whole fresh chicken wings, frozen wings, chicken bites, popcorn chicken, or check out our wings on 'PerdueFarms.com' to have them shipped to you.

When the chicken is delivered, Wild Wing Cafe said they're able to make 600 wings every 15 minutes, all created with a homemade marinade.

"We will sell 8,000 wings out the door [on Super Bowl Sunday] and 2,000 Nuggets so that's just to-go and we'll be still be able to serve as everybody inside of our, you know, big beautiful restaurant here," Roenker said.

No matter where you decide to order your wings, just make sure you call ahead because the orders are already stacking up. Roenker said the most popular pick-up time is between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

No wing is complete without the perfect condiment. So what is your go-to when it comes to dipping?

We want to hear from you! Would you rather use Blue Cheese or Ranch with your chicken wings? Vote below:

If you decide to stay home and watch the Super Bowl and make your own appetizers, you may have sticker shock at the grocery store.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, chicken prices are up 10% from 2021. If burgers are on the menu, be aware that ground meat is now 13% more expensive.

If you're looking forward to making your own guacamole, expect to pay up to 50% more for avocados than you did last year.

Beer is only up 4%, but soda will cost you about 12% more.

Potato chips have only gone up in price by 1%.

In total, you're looking at about a 14% increase on your grocery bill.

Next week on News 3 This Morning, Consumer Anchor Erin Miller will break down the simple ways to save at the grocery store so you can keep more money in your wallet.