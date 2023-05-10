Child psychologist weighs in on ADHD diagnosis related to Richneck shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — It's been 4 months since police arrived on the Richneck Elementary School campus where officers say a 6-year-old shot his teacher.

And there's still not much information as to why a student would commit the crime.

But today, the student's mom, Deja Taylor told ABC news she thinks her son's ADHD diagnosis is to blame.

According to child psychologists in Virginia hundreds of thousands of children are diagnosed with ADHD. The disorder can cause a child to lose focus and potentially become frustrated, however one expert says an act of violent cant be blamed on ADHD alone.

The CDC defines Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder as one of the most common neuro-developmental disorders of children.

According to research, boys being more likely than girls to be diagnosed with it. Dr. Sarah Williams, a child psychologist, says that children can be diagnosed as early as preschool when they are starting to retain material.

While Williams never treated the student in question, she tells me that there are various symptoms of ADHD, which can include difficulty paying attention, focusing and a build up of anger.

"It is common to have frustration because of the behaviors and difficulty understanding maybe why they are having a different learning experience they're interpretation of events sometimes may not be the actual event," says Williams.

In terms of premeditated crime, she thinks something more was going on.

"We have to keep in mind that the ADHD may only be a part of the picture may only be a snapshot there may have been underlying diagnosis that were missed," says Williams.

Williams says some underlining conditions could mean another disorder on the spectrum, like autism.

"Because in the autism spectrum you have sensory overload and have difficulty with social and emotional regulation," explains Williams.

In the interview with ABC news, Taylor says her son was on ADHD medication and, according to his family, was meeting his academic goals before the incident.

Though Dr. Williams says it is possible that even the medication from ADHD can promote a reaction.

"There are side effects that can occur from medication that can include irritability inability to sleep difficulty with eating that can depending on the individual impact how well the medication works," says Williams.

Dr. Williams says if medicine isn't an option for families, there's other ways to treat a patient with ADHD.

"Families can engage in behavior strategies, applied behavior therapy cognitive behavioral therapy family therapy and a lot of communication with the instructors and those who are working with the child in academics to make sure the child can have additional time for assignments as well as special tutoring," explains Williams.

Deja Taylor, the student's mom is charged with a felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child. Her bench trial is scheduled for Aug. 15

