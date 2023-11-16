CHKD agrees to pay civil penalty for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act

NORFOLK, Va. — Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) agreed to pay $68,400 to settle civil penalty claims for alleged record-keeping violations associated with controlled substances, according to the US Attorneys Office for Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA).

The government alleged that CHKD failed to comply with various recordkeeping requirements under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) that are mandated for DEA registrants who handle controlled substances.

According to EDVA, the government alleged that between March 29, 2021 and December 22, 2021, CHKD had packages of compounded prescription drugs delivered to its receiving warehouse, where the location was no registered with the DEA.

This allegedly includes includes a delivery of 200 one-milliliter fentanyl syringes that CHKD can't show was delivered to its registered pharmacy location or otherwise account for, according to EDVA.

The recordkeeping requirements under CSA are designed to protect the health and safety of the public from dangers posed by highly addictive or dangerous controlled substances, such as opioids, being diverted into the illicit drug market, while also ensuring that patients have access to pharmaceutical controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes, said EDVA.

CHKD agreed to take measures to prevent such conduct from occurring in the future in a separate agreement with the DEA Diversion Group.