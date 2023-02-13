CHKD receives $1 million to expand mental health services

NORFOLK, Va. - More money is coming to help children get access to mental health services in Hampton Roads.

Congressman Bobby Scott helped secure $4.5 million in community project funding for the area.

$1 million of that funding will go towards providing mental health services at the Children’s Hospital of Kings Daughters. CHKD is hoping to fill a critical need for children going through a mental health crisis.

Hospital leaders say there is a waiting list of children waiting to receive care. They say the referrals are in thousands and the funding will address that need.

"We can help more kids. Right now, there is unfortunately a wait list," Dan Spencer, the Associate Chief of Psychiatry & Mental Health Services for CHKD said.

Currently, there 24 of 60 beds available for patients seeking mental health care. Hospital leaders say there goal is to open up all 60 beds, with the help of the $1 million funding.

Congressman Scott secured funding to address urgent mental health concerns.

"They’ve got 60 beds that they’ve created. They got about a third of them filled. Most of them will be active by this summer," Scott said.

"It’s not just outpatient care that’s once a week or once a month or in-patient care where you stay for about 1 week. It’s everything in between so that we can provide kids those services," Spencer said.

The $1 million will support mental health services at CHKD including the Children's Pavilion.

Nearly three years after the pandemic hit Hampton Roads, Scott says it continues to impact young people’s mental health.

"Mental health problems across the state have not been addressed. Even before the pandemic. The pandemic has made it significantly worst because children have been isolated," Scott said.

Scott says the funds will help a long list of families waiting for mental health care and more inpatient mental health services.

"The children’s hospital has a long waiting list. This money will go a long way in addressing that waiting list. It will also provide in-patient services that have not been provided," Scott said.