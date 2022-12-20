CHKD resumes elective surgeries after pausing due to respiratory illness surge

NORFOLK, Va. — A high number of patients and a surge in respiratory illness forced The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk to postpone elective surgeries this week.

Hospital officials said elective surgeries on Monday requiring inpatient stays were postponed, and they resumed Tuesday.

"We recognize this was a hardship for families and staff alike, but this was a necessary step to continue to provide the critical services we must provide to our community," the hospital said in a statement to News 3. "We will be assessing our ability to accommodate elective surgery admissions on a shift-by-shift basis as we move through the holiday season and the high viral caseload."

