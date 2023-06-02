CHKD, Sentara hospital staffs wear orange to raise awareness about gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. — Gun violence is devastating families across the nation, and it's causing pain and trauma for many people in Hampton Roads.

On Friday, Sentara and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters came together to shed light on what some are calling a public health crisis.

Among a sea of orange t-shirts were doctors, hospital staff, friends and family of gun violence victims, including Lakisha Rogers who lost her two brothers, both killed by friends

"My older brother was killed by someone who knew our family who we trusted," Rogers said. It was an argument gone wrong and the same thing happened to my other brother."

Blanche Armstrong said she's also experienced grief in her family. Her nephew was a victim of gun violence as well.

"He was accidentally killed in Brooklyn New York a couple of years ago," Armstrong said. "I would like to see the violence to stop we need to stop killing one another and come together with one another."

Last year, Sentara Hospital treated a record 541 gunshot wound victims—69 patients died.

Dr Jay Collins, a trauma surgeon said gun violence injuries have increased dramatically. He said it's about double what the hospital has seen compared to four years ago.

According to the American Public Health Association, gun violence has been called a public health issue and is thought to be the leading cause of premature death in the United States.

Dr. Collins says trauma does not leave their patients when they leave the hospital; it's a long road to recovery for them and their loved ones.

"There are other folks who spend months here in the hospital some are paralyzed and never walk again some people have problems with their abdominal tract they can't eat it can take multiple operations to get them back and it can take a year or two years to get someone recovered," said Collins.

This is why the hospitals offer some help.

At CHKD, the pediatric trauma program treated 20 children last year for gunshot wounds.

Cameron Blue is a licensed clinical social worker for the hospital and a violence prevention and intervention program member. He said his team will help families while they recover.

"We work with them while they're in the hospital, but Moreso once they are discharged to get them connected to resources and sources in the community to help them heal and recover.

Blue says another goal of his program is to keep young people from returning to gun violence

"It's to also reduce retaliation rate so we do that by getting these families connected to mental health therapy," says Blue.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Support Group for Survivors of Gun Violence and Assaults | Classes, Events & Support Groups | Sentara Healthcare