DONATED CHRISTMAS GIFTS STOLEN FROM WILLIAMSBURG FAMILIES — WILLIAMSBURG, Va - Families in Williamsburg are devastated. They say someone stole their Christmas gifts. Non-profit group, Operation Love Inc. dropped off the gifts to help families going through a tough time this holiday, but the families never received the gifts.

"I’m outraged, I’m pissed off. How are you going to take from children? Who does that?" Kay Kay, a mother reactions after she says someone stole her family’s Christmas gifts.

"How would you feel if I came in and took from your kids. Literally taking presents from underneath the tree," the mother tells News 3' Leondra Head.

Her neighbor’s Christmas gifts were also stolen. Her neighbor Jeneita says someone stole her grandson’s presents.

"We’re really upset because they didn’t take from me. They took from my grandson." Jeneita said.

But the grandmother says the Grinch stole Christmas and the family won’t be opening any presents this Christmas.

"We’re all in a financial strain living where we live," the mother said.

"We are in a hotel but this is like a neighborhood," the grandmother said.

The families say they saw trucks from the non-profit organization, ‘Operation Love Inc.’ deliver the gifts for several families at the Travelodge Hotel. They believe a hotel worker may have stolen the gifts. News 3 reached out the Travel Lodge Hotel and they had no comment about the incident.

Williamsburg Police tells News 3 they are investigating the incident and officers dropped off toys for kids after learning about the reported thefts.

The founder of the non-profit says she’s saddened to learn the gifts were stolen.

"To find out that these gifts have been taken when we’re working hard, there’s a lot of tears behind this," Tanisha Graves said, the founder of Operation Love Inc.