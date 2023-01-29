Christopher Newport University dedicate basketball game to Richneck Elementary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - The Christopher Newport University men's basketball team dedicated its basketball game to Richneck Elementary School teacher, Abby Zwerner.

This comes after police say a 6-year old shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner at Richneck.

Fans in the stands wore green to support Zwerner.

The University sold "Richneck Strong" t-shirts, where all of the proceeds will go towards Zwerner’s recovery. The school also collected donations for Zwerner that will go towards her recovery.

One CNU basketball fan says this is her time to connect with the others in the Richneck community.

"I think it’s ashamed and sad. I just want to support them. It’s community where we all come together for tragedy. And prayer thanking God for all the kids that were safe, the teachers that were safe," Penni Fortune, CNU fan said.

Richneck Elementary School has been closed since the shooting happened on January 6th, 3 weeks ago. Richneck students will return to the classroom on Monday January 30th. Davion, a second grader at Richneck elementary school says he’s at the game to support his school.

CNU head men’s basketball coach John Kriaorian says he and the school were compelled to support Zwerner in her recovery.

"Gun violence has impacted so many people its impacted guys on my team directly. This hit super close to home. Even the thought of what Abby Zwerner is going through still is just really hard," Kriaorian said.

State Senator Monty Mason who represents the Richneck area bought a Richneck strong t-shirt to support Zwerner in her recovery. Mason shared what the general assembly is doing to change legislation.

"There’s a bill about the proper storing of weapons. In this case, we know the gun was purchased legally. But what we’re trying to do is have a requirement that if you have a child under 18 years old, you have it in a locked confined space," Mason said.

Senator Mason says the bill is currently in the senate and will be heard on the senate floor next week.

"We believe this is a bill on point. It doesn’t keep people from owning weapons but at the same time it is a safety measure to protect our children," Mason said.