Christopher Newport University selects Coast Guard admiral as 6th president

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's been a change of leadership at Christopher Newport University in Newport News. Admiral William Kelly has been selected as the school's new president.

Faculty, guests and staff gathered in the lobby of Peebles Theatre Thursday afternoon for the campus-wide celebration.

Kelly spoke with News 3 about how his service with the U.S. Coast Guard prepared him for this role.

"I intend to be visible, approachable, and engaged in the student experience," he said. "I look forward to listening and learning from our talented faculty and dedicated staff, and I can't wait to meet the alumni, parents, and friends of the university—who take such great pride in being a Captain."

Kelly is the 6th president of CNU. He will take office on July 1.