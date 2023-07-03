Christopher Newport University welcomes in 6th president

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University (CNU) announced Bill Kelly is serving as the 6th President of the university.

"A distinguished educator, military leader and lifelong public servant, President Kelly brings to the University a wealth of experience, along with a deep commitment to leadership, moral character and honor," CNU said in a press release.

Kelly served in the US Coast Guard for nearly four decades.

The university says Kelly was selected unanimously by the Board of Visitors in February after a "rigorous and inclusive" nationwide search, and The Board cited Kelly's "professional qualifications, character and dedications to public service closely align with Christopher Newport's values."

"William Kelly exemplifies a life of distinguished service. His dedication to the principles of scholarship, a life of purpose, and to student success makes him the perfect compassionate leader for Christopher Newport as the University begins its next chapter," Board Rector Lindsey Carney Smith said.

Prior to taking the new position at CNU, Kelly served as the 42nd Superintendent of the US Coast Guard Academy. Kelly oversaw the education, training and development of the future leaders of the Coast Guard.

CNU says that under Kelly's leadership at the Academy, the student body became the most diverse in its history, reflecting Kelly's "commitment to creating an environment that embraces and celebrates inclusive excellence."

The interim president, Adelia Thompson, will now serve as the Vice-President for Advancement, External Engagement and the Arts.

The University says as they begin this new chapter, they are honored to welcome Kelly and embrace his commitment to excellence, his vision for the future of the University and his shared passion for student success.