Chrysler Museum begins expansion at Perry Glass Studio in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A big expansion project is underway at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk.

Monday kicked off the beginning of the Perry Glass Studio Construction project. The 18,000-square-foot expansion will include new classrooms, a theater, and areas for artists to create their glass projects.

The site will be completed in two phases with the estimated completion timeline wrapping up at 20 months in total.

Once completed, the facility will be tripled in size and allow more classes and demonstrations to take place.

According to the studio, the newest additions will include three hot shops, classrooms dedicated to Glass-making, and a theater that will seat approximately 200 people.

Erik Neil, CEO and director of the Chrysler Museum tells News 3 the museum is looking forward to the future and hope to become a place for the community to come and learn all about glass.

"It's a big part of our vision to have a big possible impact on the community that we can, so the Museum and the glass studio is one institution and you can come visit the museum six times a week for free, and you can come here and watch a free glass demo and we want to do more, we've got some great partnerships with higher ed in our community," said Neil.

Although, the studio is undergoing construction classes and demonstrations will still continue to be offered on-site.

To stay updated with the studio's construction process and learn more about the expansion click here.