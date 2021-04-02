Chrysler Museum of Art holds virtual "Spring Break in Spain" kids camp, back to in-person this summer

NORFOLK, Va. - Next week, take the kids on a Spring Break trip to Spain! Well...at least virtually.

While many area schools celebrate Spring Break from April 5-9, Chrysler Museum of Art is offering a week-long virtual camp for kids ages 4-11.

Virtual Camp Chrysler: Spring Break in Spain features daily lessons on the Americans in Spain: Painting and Travel, 1820-1920 exhibition currently on display at the museum.

According to the museum, "the exhibition brings together more than 100 artworks and explores a pivotal moment when American artists and their European counterparts flocked to Spain for inspiration."

Registered children can enjoy live presentations, followed by stories and crafts. Presentations are also recorded so they can be viewed at any time.

Cost is $64 for members and $80 for non-members and includes supplies to be picked up at the museum.

"Art is about critical thinking, it's about creativity, it's about collaboration, communication. All those kinds of critical skills kids need to develop, art is a perfect tool to do that," said Allison Taylor, the museum's Director of Education.

Taylor tells News 3 that, as of right now, this is the last scheduled virtual camp.

The museum intends to return to in-person kids camps starting in June, with space for at least ten children.

"We feel like, even with the current situation, we could have ten children very safely," she said. "People are craving in-person experiences, I think, particularly for their children, who have had a year of probably way too much screen time."

Click HERE to register for Spring Break in Spain.