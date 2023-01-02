Watch Now
Churchland Bridge closure begins January 5; HRT schedule for Monday

Churchland Bridge closure begin January 5 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for concrete deck pours. Other changes have been made to the city schedule to reflect the holiday.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 11:49:47-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth Department of Engineering has announced the closure schedule for the Churchland Bridge beginning on January 5 and continuing through January 24.

The bridge will be closed on the following dates from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for concrete deck pours.

  • Thursday, January 5
  • Friday, January 6
  • Tuesday, January 10
  • Friday, January 13
  • Tuesday, January 17
  • Friday, January 20
  • Tuesday, January 24

Other changes were made in Portsmouth to accommodate the observed New Years holiday.

Trash collection including recycling and bulk pick up has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Hampton Roads Transit has changed the bus, lightrail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express and paratransit to operate on a Sunday schedule for the observed New Years holiday.

The ferry is operating on its normal schedule.

