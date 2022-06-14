Citizens of Portsmouth to hold presser to discuss official recall efforts of Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and Councilman Mark Whitaker

PORTSMOUTH, Va - A press conference to discuss the official recall efforts of Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and Councilman Mark Whitaker is being held at 10:30 a.m. on June 14, 2022.

The presser comes nearly a month after the abrupt (and explosive) firing of previous City Manager which caused controversy throughout the city and the city council.

Related: Council members vote to remove Portsmouth city manager during explosive meeting

A diverse group of citizens of Portsmouth, civic leaders and clergy will be holding the press conference as they believe now is the time to stand together as one united front and get the city of Portsmouth back on the right track by holding the elected officials accountable for their actions.

This is not the first, or even second, time the people of Portsmouth have attempted to recall a city official. Former Mayor James Holley was mayor twice, and recalled twice, before being forced out by a for a final time in 2010. Previously published reports claimed Holley was the first in the city of Portsmouth to be recalled twice. Once in 1987 and another time in 2010.

The most recent recall attempt was in 2016 with Former Mayor Kenny Wright, Former Mayor Holley’s successor, but a judge denied the petition stating that there were not enough validated signatures to move forward with the recall.

Related: Petition to recall Portsmouth mayor denied

News 3’s Leondra Head spoke with Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes a few days after the explosive meeting where he explained his viewpoint on why he voted to remove former Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones.

“When it comes to a particular issue, you got to talk to the people that’s being effected. You can’t sit in a meeting and talk at those people. You actually have to go into the community," Barnes said.

However, News 3 also spoke to a mother who was impacted by gun violence when her daughter was shot. She says Jones had been helping her and other gun violence survivors.

Related: Portsmouth Vice Mayor explains vote to remove city manager

Citizens plan to announce the formation of the official Political Action Committee that will be presenting the official recall petition that will be circulating around the city of Portsmouth.