Council members vote to remove Portsmouth city manager during explosive meeting

City of Portsmouth
Posted at 9:53 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 22:03:13-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth's city manager has been ousted from her position.

A city spokesperson confirmed to News 3 that Portsmouth City Council members voted 4-3 to remove Angel Jones from her role as city manager during Tuesday night's meeting, which got rather heated.

Those who voted to terminate Jones' contract included Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes; Mayor Shannon Glover voted against terminating her contract.

Jones continued to sit up at the dais for the remainder of the meeting.

She was appointed city manager during a special meeting in March 2021.

