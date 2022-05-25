Council members vote to remove Portsmouth city manager during explosive meeting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth's city manager has been ousted from her position.

A city spokesperson confirmed to News 3 that Portsmouth City Council members voted 4-3 to remove Angel Jones from her role as city manager during Tuesday night's meeting, which got rather heated.

Those who voted to terminate Jones' contract included Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes; Mayor Shannon Glover voted against terminating her contract.

City of Portsmouth

Jones continued to sit up at the dais for the remainder of the meeting.

She was appointed city manager during a special meeting in March 2021.

This is a developing story. We'll have more on News 3 at 11.

Stay with News 3 for updates.