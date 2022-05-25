Council members vote to remove Portsmouth city manager during explosive meeting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth's city manager has been ousted from her position.
A city spokesperson confirmed to News 3 that Portsmouth City Council members voted 4-3 to remove Angel Jones from her role as city manager during Tuesday night's meeting, which got rather heated.
Those who voted to terminate Jones' contract included Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes; Mayor Shannon Glover voted against terminating her contract.
Jones continued to sit up at the dais for the remainder of the meeting.
She was appointed city manager during a special meeting in March 2021.
This is a developing story. We'll have more on News 3 at 11.