Portsmouth City Council appoints Angel Jones as new city manager in 4-3 vote

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth City Council appointed Angel Jones as city manager in a 4-3 vote during a special meeting Thursday.

The city manager position has been in contention since the former city manager, Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton, resigned in early September.

In January, Danny Meeks was appointed to the position, but the decision was reversed after then-newly elected Mayor Shannon Glover said hiring Meeks, his former opponent, would create “the worst situation for the city of Portsmouth.”

Jones will begin April 12, 2021, with a salary of $200,000 a year.