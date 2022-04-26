Watch
City council to discuss outgoing Norfolk Police Chief Boone's retirement compensation

Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 17:56:56-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A city council meeting is underway in Norfolk, and one of the topics at issue is outgoing Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's retirement compensation.

Council members are also discussing a real estate assessment, but that's not all that's on their agenda Tuesday.

Later, they’ll conduct a vote on whether or not to give Boone $307,931 in additional retirement compensation.

This Friday, Boone officially retires from the Norfolk Police Department after 33 years of service. He served as the city's top cop for six of those years.

The city agenda also confirmed that Assistant Police Chief T.C. Williams will also be retiring on May 1, the same date Boone's retirement goes into effect. Williams' retirement compensation would be $179,494.

Other topics of discussion include a revenue-sharing program for transportation and permits for short-term rentals.

The meeting is expected to begin at 7 p.m. News 3 anchor and reporter Zak Dahlheimer is attending the meeting and will have updates on News 3 at 11.

