City Cruises Norfolk ready to ramp up as capacity and social distancing restrictions lift

NORFOLK, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam will be lifting all social distancing and capacity restrictions Friday. This means cruise ships will be able to have more people on board.

"We’re excited to be back in business," said Tina Swan, the sales director of City Cruises Norfolk.

City Cruises Norfolk offers cruises on the Elizabeth River and recently started up its cruises after several months of not operating. The company is now expanding, offering more cruises this summer as Gov. Northam lifts all capacity and social distancing restrictions.

"We’re excited because we’ve got Memorial Day weekend coming up, and I think a lot of people want to be out on the water," Swan said.

Swan says they are already sold out for Memorial Day weekend but will continue to practice safety precautions.

"We are doing almost 200; the boat maxes out at 372. There’s still concerns out there about social distancing and safety and well-being of our guests who are the most important thing, so we will be increasing capacities, but not quite at 100%."

We caught up with some people near the cruise ship, and many said they have no problem getting on a cruise as COVID-19 cases continue to go down.

"I have no reservations about getting on board with people who are vaccinated. Those who aren’t will wear a mask, and I think it will be safe," a Norfolk tourist said.

"Well, a cruise like this... maybe. I don’t think I’m ready to go get on a big cruise boat. I think it would be fine. I’m glad to see them opening back up," Kent Abney said.

One couple says they are eager for social distancing and capacity restrictions to be lifted on Friday.

"Tired of wearing the mask; tired of being concerned about it. Fortunately, we’ve been vaccinated and are glad to see the restrictions lifted. Looking forward to gathering with crowds," said Art Moore, who was visiting the Norfolk waterfront.

Swan says City Cruises plans to operate at 100% capacity by July or sooner.

"We’re sold out at the limited capacity that we want to ensure safety," Swan said.

Click here for full coverage on open businesses.