156 people shot so far this year in Hampton Roads; City leaders plan to work together to reduce gun violence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Mayors, along with city and county managers from across Hampton Roads will meet Friday afternoon in Chesapeake, in an effort to reduce gun violence.

According to gun violence archives, as of Tuesday, there had been 156 people shot so far this year in Hampton Roads.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission is hosting the roundtable discussion.

On Tuesday, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck told News 3 that he hopes it’s a productive meeting. He added that area mayors also met last spring and summer but this time, they’re including their chief administrative officers.

Mayor Tuck said, “I think we’ve got to define the problem, and then we’ve got to figure out, do we want to try and wrap our hands around it as a region? Do we want to go our own separate ways,” he asked. “Are there best practices, and if there are best practices, can we share those? Let’s look at what’s working in cities and what’s working outside of our region and then try and incorporate those if they work for us.”

According to Robert Crum Jr., executive director of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, during Friday’s session, city leaders will be asked to share the information on the following questions:

What strategies are under discussion to address violence in your locality?

Do you believe there are regional opportunities to address this issue, or will most strategies be addressed at the local level?

What partners should be included in future deliberations on this topic?

News 3 will have a crew at the event and will update this story.