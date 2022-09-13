City of Chesapeake announces new Chief of Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – There’s a new top cop in Chesapeake.

City manager Christopher Price made the announcement on that Mark Solesky, a 35-year police veteran, has been named Chief of Police.

The vacancy came after Former Police Chief Kelvin Wright retired in August 2022 after 40 years of service.

Solesky served as Deputy Chief of Police under Wright since 2008 and has most recently been Acting Chief. Solesky is a two-time recipient of the Chesapeake Police Department's Meritorious Service Award and a three-time recipient of the City's Star Performer Award.

He has also received the Chesapeake Police Department’s Chief's Award of Excellence and the Project Exile/Crime Line Golden Gavel Award.

Solesky will assume his role as Chief of Police effective immediately.