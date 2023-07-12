City of Chesapeake asks community to weigh in on its plans for Greenbrier Area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake is seeking community input on its Greenbrier Area Plan, which aims to develop the area by drawing new businesses to the area and improving the living environment for residents.

The survey asks community members to weigh in on potential new housing options, roadway configurations, pedestrian spaces and more.

The project kicked off in January, and the city says it will take 16 months to complete. Along the way, city leaders will be asking for more input from those who use the Greenbrier area.

Some challenges the city hopes the project will address include the traffic, lack of young residents, affordable housing and places to walk and bike in the area.

The survey is open until July 31. Those interested in filling it out can do so here.