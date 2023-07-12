Owners react to businesses being completely ravaged by fire at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews are hard at work dealing with the aftermath of the massive 3-alarm fire that tore through businesses at the Oceanfront on Tuesday night.

Crews believe the fire, which impacted structures in the area of 27th and Atlantic, started around 5:15 p.m. at The T-Shirt Factory.

Avinash Basnet, the store’s owner, told us an employee called him and reported smoke coming from the vents. The employee then went next door and returned to find heavier smoke. Basnet called 911 from his house to alert authorities.

The fire eventually spread and tore through the Maple Tree Pancake House and the King of the Sea restaurant.

Over 75 firefighters were involved in the effort to extinguish the fire, according to VBFD. They worked for over five hours before the fire was officially marked out at 10:45 p.m., the department said.

VBFD says no civilians were injured, but one firefighter with minor burn injuries was taken to the hospital and another was evaluated at the scene.

The next morning, crews were still at the scene to handle some remaining hot spots.

Our team at the scene said the area where The T-Shirt Factory, Maple Tree Pancake House and King of the Sea once stood is now a pile of rubble and debris. Some employees who showed up expecting to clock in expressed their shock when they saw their workplaces burned to the ground.

Basnet says after losing the building, he's now forced to shut the business down. The fire's impact on his business is amplified since it happened during July and August, which he says are the store's peak months. He added that he's glad no one was killed and is confident that the department will determine the cause of the fire.

The owners of the Maple Tree Pancake House also told us they're devastated by the fire. Maria Lindroos, the daughter of owners Reino and Roulla, said losing the building is an emotional loss for the family: Her parents opened Maple Tree after immigrating to the U.S. in 1974.

Maria described her parent's journey from opening the store to running it for decades as the "American Dream." She said the family is in shock that they've lost the store that's been an integral part of their lives for 42 years.

"This was a devastation to my family. This is what my parents do every day. This is their one and only business," said Maria.

She says no one was inside the building during the fire since it was closed, but her parents rushed to the scene after getting a call about the fire around 5:30 p.m. Now, they're busy calling insurance, employees and utilities, Maria said.

The three businesses were the only ones completely ravaged by the fire, but we know others in the area were also impacted by smoke damage, although it’s unclear how many.

Authorities say they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

Authorities say they're still investigating the cause of the fire.