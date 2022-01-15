City of Chesapeake suspending new bulk trash, yard waste collection due to staffing shortages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Beginning Tuesday, January 18, the City of Chesapeake will temporarily suspend new bulk trash and yard waste collection. The city will not accept bulk trash collection requests during this suspension, and residents are asked not to place additional bulk trash or yard waste bags at the curb.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the decision was made due to ongoing staffing shortages.

"This suspension will allow Waste Management to catch up on collection of items already at the curbside while working to hire and train new staff," the city's Facebook post reads.

The city said on Monday that due to the continued staffing shortages, the Waste Management Division was at least one week behind on bulk waste and bagged yard waste collection.

Issues with trash collection in the city have been going on since at least August 2020, when city officials said they were working to recruit additional staff and get them into the field as soon as possible.

All items with an existing submitted bulk trash request will be collected as soon as possible, the city said.

Residents who need to dispose of bulk items and other eligible waste are encouraged to take the items to the SPSA Greenbrier Transfer Station or the SPSA Regional Landfill in Suffolk. Click here for the hours of operation at SPSA drop-off locations.

No changes are being made to brown automated bin trash collection services at this time.

More information about the resumption of normal bulk waste collection services will be released when it becomes available.