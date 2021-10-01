City of Hampton: More people hospitalized with COVID-19 in September than in any other month of pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton is seeing a rise in the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The city says more Hampton residents (86) were hospitalized this month with COVID-19 than in any other month of the pandemic. September also saw the second-highest number of new cases (1,677) and the third-highest number of deaths (27) in the city, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The number of new cases in Hampton hit a high of 2,842 in January, then dropped steadily for five months as people became vaccinated, hitting a low of 94 for the month of June. As the Delta variant of the virus took hold, cases - especially severe cases - began to increase.

Sentara Healthcare has posted a dashboard to share the number of cases in its hospitals. The dashboard shows Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton has 28 patients with the virus — one out of every five people in the hospital.

Data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association shows a seven-day average of more than 2,000 people hospitalized across the state, with about a fourth in intensive care units.

The vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. According to the health department, out of the 5 million people in Virginia who are fully vaccinated, 0.5% have developed COVID-19, 0.21% have been hospitalized and 0.0054% have died from the virus. For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots, click here.

Additionally, Hampton University is requiring all fans to provide proof that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter football games and the tailgate area for the rest of this season, including the 2 p.m. matchup against Norfolk State University on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Attendance will also be capped at 50% of the stadium’s capacity. Residents should be prepared for potential traffic backups on Settlers Landing Road near the entrance to HU.

All cars entering Emancipation Drive will be diverted to a screening area and all occupants age 12 and up must show their vaccination card, government-issued ID and a game ticket to enter the game/tailgate zone. Screening will also occur for those entering via Mallory Street.

Children under 12 years of age, for whom a vaccine hasn’t been approved, will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours prior to the game/tailgate and provide proof of a negative result before entering the game zone.

Hampton University students, faculty and staff may show their valid university identification as verification of their vaccination status.

The university is also requiring all fans attending a home football game to wear a mask at all times, both indoors and outdoors, while on campus. In an effort to keep everyone healthy and safe, as well as promote as much physical distancing as possible, the number of tailgate spots has been reduced, social distancing seating markers have been installed.

The university strongly encourages advanced ticket purchasing through Ticketmaster.com or at the Pirates Ticket Office in the HU Convocation Center. You can call the ticket office at 757-728-6828 or stop by Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

