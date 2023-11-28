City of Norfolk deciding whether to allow 'collective bargaining' for police

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday evening, Norfolk City Council is scheduled to vote on a request from a local police benevolent association for collective bargaining.

City administrators said on Monday they are recommending denying the proposal.

The request is from the Norfolk Chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association.

Detective Mike Lynch, President of the Norfolk chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association told News 3, “It’s a mutual agreement that you would go into agreements with the city to negotiate the terms of like pay, benefits, retirement, policy, and procedure within the department.”

He added that the request would also include firefighters and that he’s disappointed in the recommendation to decline collective bargaining.

“This is a slap in the face to the department,” Detective Lynch stated. “It just shows the police department itself and all the officers that work for it, that the City doesn’t really care about the officers.”

A representative for the City of Norfolk says they have already taken multiple steps to make it an attractive workplace. He says that includes increased annual leave and increased salary including 5% for public safety employees.

The City says there is an Employee Relations Committee process. City management’s belief is that process is the best, most fiscally prudent approach to attracting and keeping a strong workforce.

Neighboring Portsmouth recently approved a request for collective bargaining, making it the first city in Hampton Roads to do this.

