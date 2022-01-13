City of Norfolk has 800 job openings, nearly one-third are for first responders

NORFOLK, VA

The City of Norfolk has 800 open positions.

"We are looking for accountants to zookeepers, everything from A to Z," said LaVoris Pace, Deputy City Manager.

The city says normally they run with about 200 to 300 openings, and this is the highest its been.

"Everyone is struggling to get people back after pandemic," said Catheryn Whitesell. "More jobs are open then people are looking for work."

The City believes the pandemic meant job changes for many, even retirement so it's left a major gap in city government jobs.

"This is not unique to Norfolk, cities across the country experiencing this," said Whitesell.

The biggest vacancies are within the critical first responder role.

"Nearly 200 police vacancies, 50 fire folks open, 911 operators ," said Whitesell.

the City says as of right now that void isn't impacting response times or citizens calls for help.

"Our first responders are stepping up working over time taking extra shift and duties to have 24-7 service times ," said Whitesell.

There surprisingly isn't any impact yet to other services you come to expect.

"Every library is open, rec centers are open, we are doing all we can to keep service to citizens in high level we expect ," said Whitesell.

If you are looking for a job in public service, or local government, the city says the wage is competitive and the benefits are strong.

"We offer paid vacation, and have one of the last remaining pension plans in city government said Whitesell.

This spring, the city will also offer several resume and interviewing workshop - to further prepare candidates for the jobs they have listed.

Click here to see the job openings.

