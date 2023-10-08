City of Norfolk plans for the next 25 years and wants your opinion

NORFOLK, Va. — It's impossible to know what can happen in 25 years, but the city of Norfolk is trying to create a plan with the public's opinion.

On Saturday, Harbor Park was host of the 'Lift Your Voice Community Workshop', a public workshop where citizens met with city staff to discuss ways to improve the city.

Chris Whitney with the city planning department says the goal is to create a comprehensive plan for 2050 before 2025. Whitney says the opinions of the public need to be part of the blueprint

"They (citizens) can show us what they like about the city. They can show us where they live and what areas they think need a little bit more love. Also, areas they would like to see a little bit more love in as well as areas they want to be a little bit more involved in," said Whitney.

Some topics brought up included housing, economic development and transportation. Cyclist, Corey Logan says there should be some alternatives to getting around by car. While there is light rail and some bike lanes, Logan says the city could be made more bike-friendly.

"From my perspective, cycling related improvements lack a comprehensive vision and lack of dedication to actually providing safe continuous infrastructure that enables people to cycle," said Logan.

If you couldn't make it to the event on Saturday, you can click hereto share your ideas with the city.

