City of Portsmouth hosts prayer vigil in light of increased crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va - In the last 30 days, Portsmouth has seen at least eight deadly shootings.

City leaders are saying enough is enough, and they're calling for the community to come together in a prayer vigil Thursday night. It starts at 6 at Portsmouth City Park.

The last month has been traumatic for the city of Portsmouth. In the last two weeks, six people were killed in homicides across the city.

Deadly shootings rose in the city last year in 2022 compared to 2021. Forty people were shot and killed in the city of Portsmouth in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

"It’s a rallying cry moment," said police department spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe told News 3. "We want to bring everyone together and unite something within the community to them more involved so we can address the violence we’re experiencing together."