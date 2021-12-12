City of Suffolk brings holiday cheer to downtown with 'Home for Holidays' parade

SUFFOLK, Va. - The City of Suffolk celebrated its annual holiday parade Saturday evening.
The 2021 Suffolk Holiday Parade offered parade-goers several bands, dance groups, floats, and marching units in the downtown area.
This year’s theme was titled “Home for the Holidays.”
The following parade entrants were judged and won in their individual categories:
Best Marching/Walking Unit (non-band): Suffolk Public Schools Bus Drivers Association
Best Float Unit: Norfolk Naval Shipyard
Best Performance Unit: Peanut City Cloggers
Best Motorized Unit: Old Dominion Historical Fire Society
Best School Band (1st, 2nd and 3rd place):
- 1st Place – Norview High School Marching Band: Sound of the 757
- 2nd Place – Lakeland High School
- 3rd Place – Kings Fork High School
Best Non-School Band: (1st and 2nd Place):
- 1st Place – Kingdom Kids Marching Band
- 2nd Place – C.V. Russell Jr. Ambassador Marching Band
Best Themed Entry: Allonge’ Dance Academy
Best Light Display: Rollin Legends
Congratulations to each winner as they helped bring holiday cheer to Downtown Suffolk!