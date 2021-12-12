City of Suffolk brings holiday cheer to downtown with 'Home for Holidays' parade

SUFFOLK, Va. - The City of Suffolk celebrated its annual holiday parade Saturday evening.

The 2021 Suffolk Holiday Parade offered parade-goers several bands, dance groups, floats, and marching units in the downtown area.

This year’s theme was titled “Home for the Holidays.”

The following parade entrants were judged and won in their individual categories:

Best Marching/Walking Unit (non-band): Suffolk Public Schools Bus Drivers Association

Best Float Unit: Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Best Performance Unit: Peanut City Cloggers

Best Motorized Unit: Old Dominion Historical Fire Society

Best School Band (1st, 2nd and 3rd place):



1 st Place – Norview High School Marching Band: Sound of the 757

Place – Norview High School Marching Band: Sound of the 757 2 nd Place – Lakeland High School

Place – Lakeland High School 3rd Place – Kings Fork High School

Best Non-School Band: (1st and 2nd Place):



1 st Place – Kingdom Kids Marching Band

Place – Kingdom Kids Marching Band 2nd Place – C.V. Russell Jr. Ambassador Marching Band

Best Themed Entry: Allonge’ Dance Academy

Best Light Display: Rollin Legends

Congratulations to each winner as they helped bring holiday cheer to Downtown Suffolk!

