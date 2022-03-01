City workers in Virginia Beach fight for a living wage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Workers Union are headed to City Hall Tuesday evening to request that the Virginia Beach City Council pass a resolution in support of Collective Bargaining.

Virginia increased the minimum wage to $11 an hour on January 1, 2022, and a law signed by Governor Ralph Northam is designed to increase the wage to the federal minimum of $15 per hour, by 2026.

According to the Union, 825 city employees currently make less than $15 per hour. It says that last November, the Virginia Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis found that 9 out of 10 city employees do not make the necessary $65,000 per year to raise a single child in the city limits.

Charles Brown, an organizer for UE Local 111 told News 3 they’ll hold a press conference outside City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. After that, they will go inside for the City Council meeting where they plan to speak before council members.

The meeting is being held at City Hall, 2401 Courthouse Drive.