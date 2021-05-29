Citywide activities honor Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 is remembering the 12 men and women who were killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting two years ago.

Four others were also injured on the fateful day of May 31, 2019.

Because everyone heals at their own pace, the City of Virginia Beach has various ways for the community to honor and mourn the victims.

People can participate in a story walk at the local library, or sit near a point of reflection at Mount Trashmore, the Municipal Center and the Oceanfront at 24th Street. People are also encouraged to reach out to the VB Strong Center.

"This recovery, this healing process, will be years and years, and so whatever we can do to really help people with that journey is important," said Tiffany Russell, the communications and marketing manager for the City of Virginia Beach.

There will also be a virtual remembrance ceremony on Monday at 6 a.m. Russell said it's early because people may want to watch the sunrise as they tune in.

The ceremony will also be available on Facebook and Virginia Beach Television afterwards.