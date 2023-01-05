Closing arguments: Trial of man accused of shooting infant, 4 others in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - We're expecting closing arguments in a high-profile trial for a man charged with shooting five people, including a 1-month-old girl.

The shooting happened in August 2020, sparking several protests.

And now the suspect, Kimahni Lankford, 22, is facing multiple charges.

We have been following this trial closely and it's been an emotional one.

Honesty, the 1-month-old who was shot is now 2-years-old.

March for Honesty

Her family broke down on the stand Wednesday when describing the challenges and disabilities Honesty now faces.

Honesty's name became a rallying cry, sparking walks and protests two years ago.

Her family says because of the shooting, the toddler is unable to have kids, can only walk using one leg, and has a learning disability.

Honesty, her mother, and three men were shot outside of Lexington Park Apartments.

And police believe it was 22-year-old Kimahni Lankford that pulled the trigger.

Honesty's uncle served as the prosecution's eye witness on Wednesday, saying he saw Lankford shooting into a group of people that night.

But the uncle is currently in behind bars for a probation violation and does have a criminal record for lying to the police.

So, the defense argued that he only came forward with this information to get out of jail.

The defense also says the uncle didn't come forward with the information until several months after the shooting.

The trial is set to conclude Thursday.

We're expecting closing arguments this afternoon.

Lankford himself has not taken the stand.

Stay with News 3 for updates.