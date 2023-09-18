Coach claims some Virginia Beach public school sports facilities lack ADA-compliant restrooms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A baseball coach in Virginia Beach is urging the city to take action after claiming that many sports facilities in its public schools lack ADA-compliant restrooms.

The man, Mr. St. Clair Jones, has coached in Virginia Beach for over a decade, according to his legal representative. He claims that currently, he and others with mobility disabilities have “significant barriers” when accessing restrooms at many Virginia Beach Public School sports facilities.

His legal representative has sent a demand letter to Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach City Attorney Mark Stiles, and Virginia Beach School Board Chair Trenace Riggs. In the letter, a legal representative claims Jones is unable to gain safe and reliable access to Virginia Beach Public School baseball facilities since many of the restrooms are not ADA-compliant.

The letter further claims that the sports facilities at the following schools do not have ADA-compliant restrooms: Ocean Lakes, First Colonial, Cox, Bayside, Landstown, Princess Anne, Kempsville, Salem, Green Run and Tallwood.

According to the demand letter, if the city fails to present a plan that will make all restrooms in Virginia Beach public high school sports facilities accessible to people with disabilities, Jones and his legal team will file a lawsuit.

The demand letter sent on behalf of Jones says the city has 21 days to present a plan before further action is taken.

A representative for Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent us the following response regarding the matter:

"Today Virginia Beach City Public Schools received Mr. St. Claire Jones and his attorney’s accessibility concerns and will comply with the attorney’s request to provide a reply within a 21-day response period."

