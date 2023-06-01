Watch Now
News

Actions

Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell overboard on Carnival Magic

Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her fiancé, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.
Jennilyn Michelle Blosser/WTKR
Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her fiancé, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.
Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her fiancé, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.
Posted at 9:53 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 22:05:25-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday night said it has suspended the search for a man who fell overboard on a cruise ship early Monday morning.

Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic cruise ship

Scripps News

Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic cruise ship

Scripps News Norfolk
8:19 AM, May 31, 2023

Carnival Cruise Line said passenger Ronnie Lee Peale went overboard while on the Carnival Magic cruise ship around 4 a.m. Monday. It was 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

Wife says husband went overboard Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk
Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her husband, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.

The Coast Guard released the ship from search and rescue operations, and it returned to Norfolk Tuesday morning as scheduled.

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship
Carnival Magic Cruise Ship

The Coast Guard said it searched 5,171 square miles for Peale, lasting about 60 hours. Their search was unsuccessful.

Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her fiancé, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.
Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her fiancé, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.

"Coast Guard watchstanders launched air crews and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) to conduct search and rescue efforts from the air and on the water. U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the region also assisted in the search efforts," according to a press release from the Coast Guard.

Carnival Magic docked in Norfolk

News

'Man overboard' reported on Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk: Officials

Penny Kmitt
11:50 PM, May 29, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking anyone with new information to call the Coast Guard District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.

Carnival Crusie Line officials told News 3 that security footage shows Peale leaning over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropping into the water.

“The Seventh Coast Guard District dispatched multiple search and rescue assets as soon as we were notified of the missing person. Our command center watchstanders provided search patterns to cutter crews and air crews who actively searched from Monday through Wednesday evening,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, Coast Guard District Seven search and rescue mission coordinator. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV