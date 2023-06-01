Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell overboard on Carnival Magic

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday night said it has suspended the search for a man who fell overboard on a cruise ship early Monday morning.

Scripps News Woman says fiancé went overboard Carnival Magic cruise ship Scripps News Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line said passenger Ronnie Lee Peale went overboard while on the Carnival Magic cruise ship around 4 a.m. Monday. It was 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

Jennilyn Michelle Blosser/WTKR Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her husband, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.

The Coast Guard released the ship from search and rescue operations, and it returned to Norfolk Tuesday morning as scheduled.

News 3 Carnival Magic Cruise Ship

The Coast Guard said it searched 5,171 square miles for Peale, lasting about 60 hours. Their search was unsuccessful.

Jennilyn Michelle Blosser/WTKR Jennilyn Michelle Blosser with her fiancé, Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., who she says went overboard a Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk.

"Coast Guard watchstanders launched air crews and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) to conduct search and rescue efforts from the air and on the water. U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the region also assisted in the search efforts," according to a press release from the Coast Guard.

News 'Man overboard' reported on Carnival Magic ship returning to Norfolk: Officials Penny Kmitt

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking anyone with new information to call the Coast Guard District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.

Carnival Crusie Line officials told News 3 that security footage shows Peale leaning over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropping into the water.

“The Seventh Coast Guard District dispatched multiple search and rescue assets as soon as we were notified of the missing person. Our command center watchstanders provided search patterns to cutter crews and air crews who actively searched from Monday through Wednesday evening,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, Coast Guard District Seven search and rescue mission coordinator. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends.”

