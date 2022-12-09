Coast Guard rescues family near Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — There were some scary moments for a family on the water near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The Coast Guard jumped into action after the family's boat began taking on water.

The Little Creek Station sent a crew to the area after receiving the call on Dec. 4 that three adults and a child were in a disabled boat that was filling with two feet of water. It was at Thimble Shoal South Island, also known as First Island.

According to the officer, they immediately began dewatering efforts after a good samaritan was able to help them find the boat.

News 3 spoke with two Coast Guard members involved in the rescue.

"We all train as a team, we're here every day," said MK2 Scott Anderson. "We're here actively half the month basically we spend half the time here, half our time home. So we're basically like family here."

The Coast Guard said no one was hurt in the rescue.

"That's what I signed up for, so if I can save one more life than a life lost, then that just makes me happy and a better person," said 2nd Class Officer Kyle Cassidy.

