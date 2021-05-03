Watch
Coast Guard searches for missing boater after boat found in James River near Williamsburg

Posted at 4:29 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:28:59-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a missing boater who was reported overdue Monday morning.

Officials are searching for 34-year-old Russell Hines.

The Coast Guard was notified by the James City County Sheriff's Office that Hines’s 29-foot boat was discovered aground with the engine running in the James River, in the vicinity of Gray's Creek, near Williamsburg. They say the boat was found with signs of recent occupancy.

Crews are now coming together to search for Hine's whereabouts.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth was dispatched to the scene along with the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin, an 87-foot patrol boat.

An MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to search from the air.

Other crews searching include:

  • James City County Fire Department
  • James City County Police Department
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
  • West Point Volunteer Fire Department
  • Prince George's County Fire Department
  • Newport News Fire Department

Anyone with any information about Russell Hines’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at (757) 483-8567.

