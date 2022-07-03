VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department and the Coast Guard are searching the water near Shore Drive after a 12-year-old went missing while swimming.

According to the Coast Guard, the boy, identified as Zamari Wilson, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. swimming in the water near the Delta Marriott in the 2800 block of Shore Drive.

The agency launched two 29-foot response boats from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, as well as a M-H 60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

Footage captured by a News 3 viewer in the area Sunday afternoon showed a Coast Guard helicopter circling the area.

Zamari is described as a Black boy last seen wearing black shorts with a white design and a black and brown hat. He also has short dreads that protrude from the rim of the hat.

According to police, Zamari does not swim well.

If you or someone you know locates Zamari, call Detective Murphy at (757) 353-5565.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.